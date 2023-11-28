BreakingNews
Dayton Public Schools offer detailed new plan, aim for major academic gains

Finland plans to close its entire border with Russia over migration concerns

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration
Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

HELSINKI (AP) — Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration.

Orpo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday. Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arcticm after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border.

In Other News
1
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and...
2
Fragile truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare...
3
Live updates | Israel and Hamas extend truce, agree to free more...
4
Eddie Izzard returns to New York for a version of Shakespeare's...
5
The worst-performing major economy also faces a budget crisis...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top