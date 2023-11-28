Finland plans to close its entire border with Russia over migration concerns

HELSINKI (AP) — Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration.
Orpo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday. Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arcticm after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.
Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border.
In Other News
1
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and...
2
Fragile truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare...
3
Live updates | Israel and Hamas extend truce, agree to free more...
4
Eddie Izzard returns to New York for a version of Shakespeare's...
5
The worst-performing major economy also faces a budget crisis...