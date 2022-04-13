Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

Marin stressed that Finland and Sweden, two neighboring Nordic countries which have close economic, political and military ties, will make independent decisions regarding their security policy arrangements, including whether to join NATO.

“But we do that with a clear understanding that our choices will affect not only ourselves but our neighbors as well,” Marin said, adding that she would prefer seeing both Finland and Sweden becoming NATO members.

Andersson said Sweden and Finland would maintain “a very close dialogue and have a very straightforward and honest discussions” in the coming weeks over their countries respective choices on NATO.

The only real option to NATO membership could be an enhanced bilateral military cooperation added with the United States and Nordic NATO member Norway, Finnish experts have said.

Marin and Andersson lead the ruling Social Democratic Parties in their respective countries. The parties are expected to announce their NATO views in early and late May, respectively. Parliaments in both countries are ready to finally decide the matter — something that could happen in Finland in late May and a bit later in Sweden.

Complicating things in Sweden is the general election in September, which is likely to be dominated by the NATO issue.

In Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he was convinced that his country’s decision on NATO will be ready well ahead of NATO’s June 29-30 summit in Madrid, Spain.

On Wednesday, the Finnish government issued a much-awaited report on changes in Finland’s security environment that lawmakers will start debating after the Easter break. The report addresses the pros and cons of Finland’s possible membership in NATO, focusing on supply threats, economic effects, cybersecurity and hydrid threats.

“The war started by Russia endangers security and stability in entire Europe,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said as he presented the report. “Russia’s attack on Ukraine will have a long-lasting impact on our own security environment. Trust in Russia has plummeted.”

Andersson said Wednesday that the Swedish government is working on a security environment analysis together with all parties in the 349-seat Riksdag legislature. She said the report is due May 31 but could be finished earlier. In addition, Andersson's Social Democratic Party has initiated its own separate review of Sweden's security environment.

Caption Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson ahead of a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP) Credit: Paul Wennerholm

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin ahead of a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP) Credit: Paul Wennerholm

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, welcomes Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin prior to a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP) Credit: Paul Wennerholm

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin walk together prior to a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP) Credit: Paul Wennerholm

Caption Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin give a press conference ahead of a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Paul Wennerholm/TT via AP) Credit: Paul Wennerholm

Caption From left, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen present the report on changes in the foreign and security policy environment of Finland after Russia's attack to Ukraine in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Markku Ulander