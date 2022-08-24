Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home

She said the post-festival gathering was a private party and the names of all guests were provided to the security detail that monitors the Kesäranta property, located in the northern part of Helsinki.

The two-story wooden villa from 1873 features a seaside sauna, a pavilion, a jetty, and a tennis court.

“We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesäranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use,” Marin said, according to YLE.

In the video leaked last week, Marin appeared with friends at a different private party. She has acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a "boisterous way" and that alcohol — but, to her knowledge, no drugs — was involved.

Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when. She said Friday that she took a drug test to put an end to speculation about illegal substance use. The results were negative, Marin reported Monday, adding she paid for the test herself.

One of Finland's major newspapers, Helsingin Sanomat, reported that with a general election scheduled next year, frustration is growing among member's of the prime minister's Social Democratic Party.

While no one is talking about pressuring Marin to resign and she remains popular within the party, some members interviewed by the newspaper were critical of her judgment amid the war in Ukraine and Finland's pending bid to join NATO.

One party member Helsingin Sanomat quoted anonymously noted that Finland still is a relatively conservative country, especially outside the capital region.

Marin heads a five-party governing coalition, and it has won praise for guiding the country steadfastly through the COVID-19 pandemic and the NATO application process.