Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Kavala was acquitted last year of charges linked to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the ruling was overturned and joined to charges relating to a 2016 coup attempt.

International observers and human rights groups have repeatedly called for the release of Kavala. The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala’s release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and wasn’t supported by evidence of an offense.

Rights groups say Kavala’s imprisonment is based on political considerations. Ankara denies the claims and insists on the independence of Turkish courts.

Marin said Sunday that Finland was engaged in a dialogue with Turkish officials and was waiting for further information from Ankara before “drawing any conclusions”.

By Sunday afternoon, none of the four Nordic countries had received an official notification from Turkey's foreign ministry on their ambassadors being labeled with a persona non grata status.

“However, I can state that we’re in close contact with our friends and allies about the case,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told broadcaster TV2 late Saturday.

After Erdogan’s order was reported, the U.S. State Department said it was aware of the measure and was “seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Researcher Toni Alaranta at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs said the likely aim of Erdogan’s action was to divert attention away from Turkey’s internal issue and to direct the president’s supporters and his AKP party to blame the problems on coming from abroad.

“I think it’s largely a question of Erdogan’s domestic support being at the bottom, the economy being in a severe downturn and the exchange rate of the (Turkish) lira being in a downward spiral,” Alaranta told the Finnish news agency STT on Sunday.

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks up during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their meeting at Huber Villa presidential palace, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin talks to journalists as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discuss issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, COVID-19 developments and migration. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Johanna Geron Credit: Johanna Geron