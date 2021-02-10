Finns in snowshoes create temporary artwork on golf course

Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake.

The artwork, which was completed over two days, measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter. Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said it could be the largest snow-drawing ever made in the Nordic country.