Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 14; thousands evacuated

He said the fire would not disrupt the country’s fuel supply.

Satriadi Gunawan, who heads Jakarta’s fire and rescue department, said people living in the residential area were still being evacuated and were being taken to a nearby village hall and a mosque.

“The fire caused several explosions and quickly spread to residential houses,” Gunawan said.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman, who visited the site, said at least 14 people were dead and 42 had been hospitalized, some with severe burns.