Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 5

Read Arafat, the emergency department chief, said the four victims were all hospital patients. Three of them were already dead when found while rescuers tried to resuscitate the fourth victim but could not, he said.

Authorities later said the body of one more victim has been found in hospital bathroom.

Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the Matei Bals hospital, where health authorities organized the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania. Ambulances and firefighting vehicles could be seen parked outside the hospital.

The Balkan country of some 19 million people so far has reported more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases and 18,000 deaths.

Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Andreea Alexandru in Bucharest contributed to this report.

Firefighters gather outside a hospital after a fire broke out on the ground floor Friday Jan. 29, 2021. Authorities in Romania say the fire at the key hospital in Bucharest that also treats COVID-19 patients has caused less than 5 fatalities and forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

