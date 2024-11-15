Fire breaks out at a Spanish nursing home, killing at least 10 people

MADRID (AP) — At least 10 people have died in a fire at a nursing home in Zaragoza, Spain, local authorities reported on Friday.
The blaze broke out early Friday morning in Villa Franca de Ebro, about 30 minutes from the northeastern city.
Firefighters were able to extinguished the blaze, local media reported.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
