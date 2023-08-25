BreakingNews
Police investigation in Kettering prompts brief lockdown at middle school

Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery; no injuries reported

Residents within two miles of a south Louisiana refinery were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire broke out that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky
Nation & World
38 minutes ago
X

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — Residents within two miles of a south Louisiana refinery were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire broke out that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard ordered the mandatory evacuation of those living near the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville as a precaution “even though we have been assured that all impacts are contained to the facility.”

“There's a large smoke plume over the area, and we just want to make sure that our residents are safe,” Hotard said during a news conference. “It's alarming to see what's going on. I understand residents' concerns. It's a little scary. We recommend you take the evacuation seriously in case there are impacts.”

Emergency responders said the fire was contained to the refinery's property, and no injuries have been reported. Air monitoring is also taking place as a precaution, officials said.

According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released naphtha — a partially refined product used as feed stock to make gasoline — and a fire ignited shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

“We're doing everything possible to get the fire out,” company spokesman Justin Lawrence told reporters. He could not, however, provide a timeline as to when that might occur.

An investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the leak and subsequent fire, officials said in a news release.

Garyville is located about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans.

In Other News
1
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian...
2
Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential...
3
3 men exonerated in NYC after case reviews spotlighted false...
4
Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the...
5
Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top