Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children

Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 5 p.m. He said the buildings housing the camp's store and arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed.

“Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing,” Canton said in a statement. “We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will — as a family.”