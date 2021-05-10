Fire erupts at Kuwait's largest oil field; two injured

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said. Burgan is among the world's largest producing fields, ranked second only to Saudi Arabia's Ghawar Field.