Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries.

Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.