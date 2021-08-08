Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

With smoke clearing out on eastern portions of the fire, crews that had been directly attacking the front lines would be forced to retreat and build containment lines farther back, said Dan McKeague, a fire information officer from the U.S. Forest Service. On the plus side, better visibility should allow planes and helicopters to return to the firefight and make it safer for ground crews to maneuver.

“As soon as that air clears, we can fly again,” McKeague said.

Crews have constructed 465 miles (748 km) of line around the massive blaze, Deputy Incident Commander Chris Waters said. That’s about the distance from the central California city of Chico to Los Angeles. But officials are only confident that about 20% of the line is secure, he said.

“Every bit of that line needs to be constructed, staffed, mopped up and actually put to bed before we can call this fire fully contained,” Waters said during Saturday evening’s incident briefing.

Erratic winds were predicted again Sunday afternoon. But the weather was expected to settle a bit starting Monday.

Damage reports are preliminary because assessment teams can’t get into many areas, officials said.

The blaze became the largest single fire in California's recorded history, surpassing last year's Creek Fire in the Central Valley. It's about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California's largest wildfire overall.

The fire’s cause was under investigation. The Pacific Gas & Electric utility has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines. A federal judge ordered PG&E on Friday to give details by Aug. 16 about the equipment and vegetation where the fire started.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed the spread of the fire, and temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) instead of the triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week.

But the blaze and its neighboring fires, within several hundred miles of each other, posed an ongoing threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom surveyed the damage in Greenville Saturday, writing on Twitter that “our hearts ache for this town.”

“These are climate-induced wildfires and we have to acknowledge that we have the capacity in not just the state but in this country to solve this," Newsom said on CNN.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Northwest of the Dixie Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, hundreds of homes remained threatened by the McFarland and Monument fires, which continued growing. About a fifth of the McFarland Fire was contained and none of the Monument Fire.

South of the Dixie Fire, firefighters prevented further growth of the River Fire, which broke out Wednesday near Colfax and destroyed 68 homes.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. West continues to flow into parts of Colorado and Utah, where the air quality in many areas was rated as unhealthy. Denver's air quality Sunday was relatively better than Saturday, but the smoke has made the air there and in Salt Lake City among the worst in the world.

California's fire season is on track to surpass last year's season, which was the worst fire season in recent recorded state history.

Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles (3,260 square kilometers) of land — more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.

California’s raging wildfires were among 107 large fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

Associated Press writer Daisy Nguyen contributed.

A structure sits damaged from the River Fire Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Chicago Park, Calif. Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. More than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

A barren wasteland is left near the Bear River after the River Fire consumed thousands of acres of vegetation, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Chicago Park, Calif. Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. More than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

A utility pole hangs from a line after the base burned due to the flames of the River Fire Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Chicago Park, Calif. Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. More than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

A Washington Ridge hand crew continues to mop up hot spots of the River Fire Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Chicago Park, Calif. Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. More than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Healdsburg firefighter Justin Potter rests as his crew prepares to battle the Dixie Fire in the Clear Creek community of Lassen County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Healdsburg firefighter Justin Potter rests as his crew prepares to battle the Dixie Fire in the Clear Creek community of Lassen County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Healdsburg firefighter Justin Potter rests as his crew prepares to battle the Dixie Fire in the Clear Creek community of Lassen County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Jackie Armstrong, a Chester resident evacuated from the Dixie Fire, speaks with daughter Zoey Armstrong, 3, at a Susanville, Calif., evacuation shelter on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

April Phillips, a Chester resident evacuated from the Dixie Fire, holds her dog Sissy Lala at a Susanville, Calif., evacuation shelter on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Greenville resident Kesia Studebaker, who lost her home to the Dixie Fire, secures belongings before leaving a Susanville, Calif., evacuee shelter with her dog Logan on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. "I lost everything. This is all I've got," said Studebaker adding "It's a new beginning, a new adventure." She was heading out to stay with friends nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Ruthann Robinson, a Chester resident evacuated from the Dixie Fire, hugs Jackie Armstrong at a Susanville, Calif., evacuation shelter on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Greenville resident Kesia Studebaker, who lost her home to the Dixie Fire, secures belongings before leaving a Susanville, Calif., evacuee shelter with her dog Logan on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. "I lost everything. This is all I've got," said Studebaker adding "It's a new beginning, a new adventure." She was heading out to stay with friends nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

An ornament rests in front of a Greenville home destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)