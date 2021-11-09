Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.

There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.