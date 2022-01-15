Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke

The fire was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said the part where most of the chlorine was stored appeared to under control.

Residents near the blaze were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would continue to be monitored.

Some residents fled nonetheless.

“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WBCS-TV.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital after being struck by debris, officials said. He was doing well, though other firefighters slipped and fell in the slick conditions, officials said.

This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)

This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire at a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J.