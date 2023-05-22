Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 20 children, many of them Indigenous

The fire began shortly after midnight at a school that serves mostly indigenous children aged 12 through 18, according to National Security Adviser Gerald Gouveia. He said it was too early to speculate what might have caused the fire, adding that heavy thunderstorms in the area posed a challenge to those responding by air.

“It was a battle for us,” he said. “The pilots were very brave, very determined.”

He added that the government and emergency responders “made a gigantic effort” to save as many people as possible.

Local newspaper Stabroek News reported that the fire broke out in a girls' dormitory.

Opposition lawmaker Natasha Singh-Lewis called for an in-depth investigation.

“We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again in the future," she said.