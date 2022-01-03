Fire reignites at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town

The man, who has not been named, was arrested Sunday at the scene, authorities said. South African media reported he had to be rescued from the fire, while questions have been raised over if there was a deliberate attack on the seat of South Africa's democracy.

Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries have been reported in the fire.

Extensive damage has been done to the stately white and red brick buildings in the Parliament precinct. The fire had already burned down the chamber in the National Assembly building where South African legislators meet to pass laws, Parliament said in a statement.

“We are indeed devastated,” Parliament said.

“We stand in front of a broken Parliament, a burnt down Parliament,” lawmaker Natasha Mazzone said at the gates of the complex before the fire reignited. “Look at our roof, our beautiful roof, burnt, collapsed.”

“The National Assembly chamber is completely destroyed. I’ve seen it for myself. Everything is destroyed. This will take an operation second to none to rebuild," she said.

Two other buildings had also been badly damaged in the inferno, Parliament said, including the original Parliament building that had been built in the 1880s and had weathered much of South Africa's tumultuous history, including British colonialism and the apartheid regime.

The South African Parliament moved to the New Assembly building, built in the style of the old building, in the 1980s and it had been the seat of the national legislature for the momentous end of apartheid and the country's transition to democracy under the presidency of Nelson Mandela.

Firefighters had been working on “hotspots” in the National Assembly building on Monday morning, Carelse said, but it was largely contained at that stage and the fire crews had been scaled back.

As the fire was originally brought under control, what was left was blackened, unrecognizable ruins inside some of the rooms.

“This is an incredibly sad day if you are a normal human being, to stand in front of this building and realize what we’ve lost,” lawmaker Mazzone said.

Patricia de Lille, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, said that someone had turned off a valve which prevented a fire sprinkler system from functioning.

She said the investigation into the cause of the fire has been taken over by the Hawks, a South African police unit that deals with serious and high-profile crimes. An initial report on the fire from a special fire investigating team would be completed by Friday, she said.

Caption Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Caption Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows a fireman fighting a fire at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows a fireman fighting a fire at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Credit: Bruce Sutherland

Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Credit: Bruce Sutherland

Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Credit: Bruce Sutherland

Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Caption This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP) Credit: Bruce Sutherland Credit: Bruce Sutherland

Caption Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Caption Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht