Fireball spotted over southern Mississippi, NASA confirms

The Claiborne County Emergency Management Agency posted a statement on Facebook confirming the reports and noting that Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.

“Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” the post read. “Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved in this occurrence and the site is secure. ... There is no threat to the county and no action is to be taken.”

The fragmentation of the fireball generated enough energy to create shockwaves that spread to the ground, producing the booms and vibrations felt by people in the area, NASA said.

At its peak, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon, NASA said.

“What struck me as unusual was how few eyewitness reports we had given the skies were so clear,” said Cooke. “More people heard it than saw it.”