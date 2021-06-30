Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

Porter was fired by the team for cause, and MLB started its investigation.

“We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game,” Manfred said.

Porter did not immediately reply to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended on May 26 through the end of the 2022 regular season and was fired from his latest job, pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels. Manfred cited Callaway for violating MLB policies following an investigation that began when The Athletic reported Feb. 1 that Callaway “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.

The 41-year-old Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and given a four-year contract. He spent the previous four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen.

Porter was hired by the Boston Red Sox as an intern in 2004 and was promoted to player development assistant from 2006-07, coordinator of professional scouting from 2008-09, assistant director of professional scouting from 2010-11 and director of professional scouting from 2012-15.

He followed Theo Epstein to Chicago and spent 2016 as the Cubs' director of professional scouting, helping the team to its first World Series title since 1908.

