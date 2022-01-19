Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners

He attempted “to push back on attempts by certain City of Miami Commissioners to use the men, women, and resources of the MPD to carry out their personal agendas and use the (Miami Police Department) as their puppet,” the complaint states.

It includes details about the first public meeting to discuss Acevedo's tenure, when commissioners played videos of him impersonating Elvis Presley in a white jumpsuit dancing the "Jailhouse Rock" at a fundraiser previous to his Miami post. They "attempted to humiliate him," the complaint states.

The city of Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Acevedo was recruited by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. At the time, he was touted as a progressive law enforcer who had headed the police department in Houston and shared ancestry with hundreds of thousands Cubans in Miami as a Havana-born refugee.

But Acevedo began making waves almost immediately after he started in the post last April by taking over internal affairs and making significant changes to his command staff. He demoted four majors and fired two high-level police officials — a married couple — because they weren’t truthful about a crash involving a city-issued SUV.