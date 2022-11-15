BreakingNews
Man charged after DNA links him to two 2014 rapes in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport have put out a fire that temporarily forced management to suspend flights

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

In Other News
1
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
2
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
3
MacKenzie Scott donations avoided feared pitfalls: New study
4
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
5
From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top