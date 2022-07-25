Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

Light winds blew embers ahead into tree branches “and because it’s so dry, it’s easy for the spot fires to get established and that’s what fuels the growth,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts.

Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.

“We urge people to evacuate when told,” she said. “This fire is moving very fast.”

Lynda Reynolds-Brown and her husband, Aubrey, awaited news about the fate of their home from an evacuation center at an elementary school. They fled as ash rained down and the fire descended a hill towards their property.

“It just seemed like it was above our house and coming our way really quickly,” Reynolds-Brown told KCRA-TV.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire’s effects.

Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said. Assessment teams were moving through mountain towns to check for additional damage, Fouts said.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that’s one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Monday and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said as flames roared Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile (19-square-km) fire was 87% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the Sierra National Forest.

___

Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter flies above flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A helicopter flies above flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Residents affected by the Oak Fire listen to updates from fire officials during a community meeting in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Residents affected by the Oak Fire listen to updates from fire officials during a community meeting in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter stands atop a fire engine shortly after coming on duty to battle the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter stands atop a fire engine shortly after coming on duty to battle the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger