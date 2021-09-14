Fires shut Sequoia National Park, could threaten huge trees

The Colony and Paradise fires, named for locations where they started, were ignited by lightning last week and were being battled collectively under the name of the KNP Complex. Their combined sizes grew to more than 4.7 square miles (12 square kilometers).

All park facilities were already closed and wilderness trailhead permits had been canceled. The Silver City retreat and the summer cabins of Cabin Cove were under evacuation orders. Part of the community of Three Rivers outside the park entrance was under an evacuation warning.

Kings Canyon National Park, to the north of Sequoia, remained open.

The potential threat to the giant sequoias came just a year after a disastrous complex of fires in the same region.

Part of the wildfire complex known as the Castle Fire destroyed 10% of the population of sequoias, Ruggiero said.

California has had more than 7,400 wildfires so far this year, scorching more than 3,500 square miles (9,065 square kilometers).

California’s second-largest fire on record, the Dixie Fire, remained 75% contained after burning 1,500 square miles in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades region. Near Lake Tahoe, containment of the 342-square-mile (885-square- kilometer) Caldor Fire increased to 68%.

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, giant Sequoia trees are seen in a meadow in the at Sequoia National Park near Visalia, Calif. Sequoia National Park was shut down and its namesake gigantic trees were under potential threat Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, as forest fires burned in steep and dangerous terrain in California's Sierra Nevada. The Colony and Paradise fires were ignited by lightning last week and were being battled collectively as the KNP Complex. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, fire fighters walk near a giant Sequoia at Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park, Calif. Nearby Sequoia National Park was shut down and its namesake gigantic trees were under potential threat Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, as forest fires burned in steep and dangerous terrain in California's Sierra Nevada. The Colony and Paradise fires were ignited by lightning last week and were being battled collectively as the KNP Complex. Kings Canyon National Park, to the north of Sequoia, remained open. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian