First Italian ship with 16 intercepted migrants docks at Albanian port to process asylum request

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago
SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — An Italian navy ship on Wednesday docked at the Albanian port of Shengjin to bring the first group of 16 migrants intercepted in international waters.

The naval ship Libra left the port of Lampedusa on Monday with 16 men — 10 from Bangladesh and six from Egypt — who were rescued at sea after departing from Libya, a ministry spokesman said.

Last week Italy formally opened two centers in Albania where it plans to process thousands of asylum-seekers outside its borders.

Under a five-year deal signed last November by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, up to 3,000 migrants picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters each month will be sheltered in Albania.

The controversial agreement to outsource the housing of asylum-seekers to a non-EU member country has been hailed by some countries that, like Italy, are suffering a heavy burden of refugees.

But it has been slammed by human rights groups as setting a dangerous precedent.

FILE - Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, walks with his arm around Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a group photo during the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, on June 1, 2023. Italy's government on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 formally opened two centers in Albania where it plans to process male migrants who are intercepted in international waters. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama shake hands after the signing of a memorandum of understanding on migrant management centers during a meeting in Rome, Italy, on Nov. 6, 2023. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

