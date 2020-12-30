First reported US case of virus variant triggers questions

“Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant,” Bedford said. “It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.”

Colorado Politics reported a second suspected case in the state. Both patients were working in the Elbert County community of Simla. Neither is a resident of the county, suggesting the variant has spread in the state.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases of the variant, which was confirmed by the Colorado State Laboratory, and performing contact tracing to determine its spread.

Scientists in Britain have found no evidence that it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it. Still, authorities have blamed it for the country's spike in hospitalizations.

The discovery of the variant overseas led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue rules on Christmas Day requiring travelers arriving from Britain to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported the weekend before Christmas that the variant was moving rapidly through London and southeast England. The region was placed under strict lockdown measures, and dozens of countries banned flights from Britain. France also briefly barred trucks from Britain before allowing them in provided the drivers got tested for the virus.

Japan announced Monday it would bar all nonresident foreigners as a precaution.

New versions of the virus have been seen almost since it was first detected in China a year ago. It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. The fear is that mutations will become significant enough to defeat the vaccines.

South Africa has also discovered a highly contagious COVID-19 variant that is driving the country’s latest spike of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state contributed.

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sushi restaurant, late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A pair of workers wear masks while waiting for a ride outside a construction site late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A pedestrian wears a mask while passing by a window display in a clothing store late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Pedestrians wear masks while crossing an empty road at the intersection of Market Street and 15th Avenue during the evening rush hour Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Shoppers wear face masks while in search of after-Christmas bargains in shops along the 16th Street Mall Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski