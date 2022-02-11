Fisk University launches first HBCU gymnastics program

There has been an uptick in participation among gymnasts of color at all levels of the sport. Black women account for nearly 10% of the scholarship athletes at the NCAA Division I level, an increase from 7% in 2012. More than 10% of USA Gymnastics membership self-identify as Black.

Fisk has started funding scholarships and plans to work with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that's dedicated to providing “scholarships, coaching, training and other forms of support to athletes from underrepresented and marginalized groups."