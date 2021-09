New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Thornton told the newspaper that so far it did not appear that the structural integrity of the iconic New Orleans sporting and entertainment venue had been compromised.

A photo posted on the city’s emergency management Twitter feed showed firefighters in the trench that separates the Superdome roof from an outer wall as they sprayed down the fire-blackened walls.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints have regularly played home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. The Superdome also has been the site of seven Super Bowls in recent decades, and is also used for concerts, college football and other events.

The next Saints home game at the Superdome is scheduled for Oct. 3 when the team faces the New York Giants. The team’s final preseason home game slated for Aug. 28 was canceled due to impending Hurricane Ida, which made landfall the next day. Since the storm, the team has been practicing in the Dallas area. The team's Sept. 12 game against the Green Bay Packers was moved to Jacksonville, Florida, out of concerns for the city’s wider infrastructure and Dome staff although the Dome itself was not damaged during Ida.

Caption This photo provided by NOLA Ready shows firefighters putting out a fire on the roof of New Orleans' Superdome on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in New Orleans. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to a fire about 1 p.m. Tuesday on the roof. A short time later it appeared under control. (NOLA Ready via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, shows the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team in New Orleans, La., after Hurricane Ida. The NFL announced Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that the Saints will host the Green bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla., in a Sept. 12 season opener after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption People who evacuated the Caesars Superdome gather by the Smoothie King Center after a section of the roof caught fire in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption People evacuate the Caesars Superdome after the roof caught fire in New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption A top front section of the Caesars Superdome roof is charred black after the dome caught fire in New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: David Grunfeld Credit: David Grunfeld