Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot

After the deluge Wednesday, Rankin County sheriff's deputies helped move more than 40 residents out of a flooded nursing home in Brandon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said flowing water washed away parts of a state highway in rural Newton County, between Jackson and Meridian.

In Alabama, vehicles traveling along flooded roads created boat-like wakes on low-lying Dauphin Island, a popular beach community off the coast, but police said the water wasn’t deep enough Thursday morning to pose a major threat. Flooding was likely across southwestern Alabama through nightfall, forecasters said, and Mississippi closed a welcome station on Interstate 10 because of flooding.

Three Mississippi cities set one-day rainfall records Wednesday, the weather service said. Jackson received just over 5 inches (12.7 centimeters), Meridian received 4.6 inches (11.7 centimeters) and Vicksburg received 2.9 inches (7.4 centimeters).

On Wednesday, Jackson also surpassed its previous record for rainfall for the month of August, at 11.57 inches (29.4 centimeters). The previous record for the month was 11.51 inches (29.2 centimeters) in 2008, the weather service said.

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.

A resident's relative walks through the Peach Tree Village nursing home to collect family possessions from the flooded facility in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A couple of pickup trucks creep through flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Courtney Ingle loads some of her grandmother's possessions into her truck Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after floodwaters had receded at the Peach Tree Village nursing home where she lives in Brandon, Miss. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Courtney Ingle looks around her grandmother's flooded bedroom at the Peach Tree Village nursing home, as she collects some of her possessions in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)