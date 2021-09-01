Flash floods, storms hit parts of Spain

A downpour quickly overwhelmed the Catalan town of Alcanar, where neighbors watched as waters brown with soil swept up cars and sent them hurtling down streets toward the Mediterranean. More images broadcast by Spanish state broadcaster TVE showed chairs typically used for outdoor seating being carried away at high speeds.

Over 215 liters per square meter (40 gallons per square yard) fell on Alcanar from midnight to 2 p.m., according to Catalonia’s regional weather service.