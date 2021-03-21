Fleeing coup, Myanmar police refugees in India seek asylum

The AP has not been able to independently verify their claims that they were ordered to shoot protesters, though images and accounts of the security forces’ crackdown inside Myanmar have shown intensifying violence against civilians. More than 200 people have been killed by security forces since the coup.

India's federal government and the state of Mizoram are at odds over the influx of refugees. Earlier, the Mizoram government had allowed refugees to enter and provided them with food and shelter.

But last week, India’s Home Ministry told four Indian states bordering Myanmar, including Mizoram, to take measures to prevent refugees from entering India except on humanitarian grounds.

The ministry said the states were not authorized to accord refugee status to anyone entering from Myanmar, as India is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention of 1951 or its 1967 Protocol.

On Thursday, Mizoram’s top elected official Zoramthanga wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said “India cannot turn a blind eye” to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in his state.

Zoramthanga, who uses one name, wrote in the letter that the people of his state, who share ethnic ties with the refugees from Chin communities in Myanmar, “can’t remain indifferent to their plight." He urged the federal government to review its order and allow refugees into India.

Earlier this month, Myanmar asked India to return the police officers who crossed the border. India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar, and is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar in different states.

Unidentified people cross Tiau river which bifurcates India and Myanmar border, in Champhai village in Mizoram, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Several Myanmar police officers who fled to India after defying army orders to shoot opponents of last month’s coup are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not repatriate them and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

A Myanmarese man looks towards the Indian side at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Several Myanmar police officers who fled to India after defying army orders to shoot opponents of last month’s coup are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not repatriate them and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

