Fleury makes 29 saves, Wild beat Blues 5-1, take series lead

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday afternoon in St. Louis before shifting back to St. Paul, Minnesota, for Game 5.

The Wild wasted no time quieting the crowd by taking advantage of the Blues' aggressiveness for two early goals.

St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko was caught chipping in the offensive zone creating a 2-on-1 break resulting in Greenway’s goal 39 seconds in.

Less than two minutes later, Ryan Hartman sprung Kaprizov on a breakaway. Husso made the initial save, steering the rebound to the corner, but Kaprizov banked the rebound off Husso’s skate from behind the net to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.

Zucarello’s 16th career playoff goal gave the Wild a 3-0 lead in the second period and Erickson Ek scored his third goal of the series 22 seconds into the third period. Marcus Foligno picked up his second assist of the game on Erickson Ek's tally.

The Blues got some momentum going after O’Reilly’s goal at 2:17 of the third, but Fleury made several tough saves to keep the rally from gaining more traction.

Brodin’s goal with 7:29 left prompted a significant portion of the sellout crowd to head for the exits.

DEPLETED DEFENSE

Blues D Nick Leddy and D Robert Bortuzzo and were both scratched after sustaining upper body injuries in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. On Thursday, the Blues recalled D Steven Santini from Springfield, the team’s AHL affiliate. Santini was a scratch after Marco Scandella, who had missed the last three games to a lower body injury, was given the green light to play.

Caption Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) works the pucks against St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Caption Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38), Jonas Brodin (25) and teammates celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Caption Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) works with the puck as St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Caption St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) makes a save against the Minnesota Wild during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Caption Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala (22) is defended by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)