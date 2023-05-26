Flight cancellations, strikes raise fears of new summer travel chaos in Europe

The industry is gearing up for a busy summer season and hoping to avoid a repeat of the disorder last year, when airports and airlines struggled to keep up with demand that came roaring back after pandemic restrictions eased.

"While some disruptions can be expected, there is a clear expectation that the ramping-up issues faced at some key hub airports in 2022 will have been resolved," the International Air Transport Association, or IATA, said this month.

"To meet strong demand, airlines are planning schedules based on the capacity that airports, border control, ground handlers, and air navigation service providers have declared. Over the next months, all industry players now need to deliver,” the airline industry group said.

IATA warned that strikes, including by airport staff such as air traffic controllers, are "cause for concern," particularly in places like France. Labor action by French workers battling the government over pension reforms has resulted in as many as 30% of flights canceled at Paris' second busiest airport, Orly, on some days.

In Britain, Heathrow security guards launched a three-day strike Thursday over pay after walking off their jobs over busy periods earlier this year, including Easter.

The strikes have been an issue, but "mitigation measures that have been implemented has meant that in the vast majority of cases, people have been able to travel from the U.K. as expected, and we expect the same to be the case over the summer months,” said Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, which represents about 350 U.K. travel agents.

“The industry is made of many moving parts and navigating some of the issues outside of our control at exceptionally busy periods does put increased pressure on the entire ecosystem,” she said.