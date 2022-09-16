dayton-daily-news logo
Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

A traveler pulls her trolley Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris. Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be "severely disrupted" with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Many domestic and some international flights have been canceled in France after air traffic controllers went on a national strike Friday over pay and recruitment issues

PARIS (AP) — Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.

French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.

Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.

France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.

