Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public

Crews will continue to fill in sections that were washed away and drivers may experience some slowdowns and lane closures into the fall to allow for repairs, Caltrans said.

Visitors were warned to plan ahead and not to rely on GPS devices because all other paved roads will remain closed for repairs and because backcountry roads are still being assessed.

This summer's very active monsoon has also damaged roads elsewhere in California's deserts, including the Mojave National Preserve and the south side of Joshua Tree National Park.

Joshua Tree park officials urged visitors to drive carefully and to keep an eye out for desert tortoises because the water encourages them to emerge and they can be mistaken for rocks on roads.

The National Weather Service's San Diego office said another surge of monsoonal moisture will increase the chance for mountain and desert thunderstorms through the weekend. Another surge is expected in the middle of next week.

FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Authorities say the main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into the following week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. (National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited