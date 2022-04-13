Flooding continues in South Africa's Durban area; 259 dead

He said one family had lost 10 members in the devastating floods.

Residents have had to flee their homes as they were swept away, buildings collapsed and road infrastructure severely damaged. Durban port was flooded and shipping containers were swept away into a jumbled heap.

Authorities were also seeking to restore electricity to large parts of the province after heavy flooding at various power stations.

Rescue efforts by the South African National Defense Force were delayed as the military’s air wing was also affected by the floods, Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya said. The military was able to deploy personnel and helicopters around the province on Wednesday, he said.

The South Africa Weather Services has warned of continued winds and rains and the risk of continued flooding in Kwazulu-Natal and other provinces over the upcoming Easter weekend. South Africa's Eastern Cape, Free State and North West provinces could be affected, it said.