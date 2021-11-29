Flooding in Washington state not as severe as earlier storm

People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington had been asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding from the previous storm that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Everson Mayor John Perry posted on Facebook that water levels on a main road through town were “slowly receding” and that Nooksack River levels were dropping.