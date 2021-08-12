dayton-daily-news logo
Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

Trees block the roadway at Pine and Oak streets as clean up begins from storm damage on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills, Ill. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)
Trees block the roadway at Pine and Oak streets as clean up begins from storm damage on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills, Ill. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Brian Hill

Nation & World
Updated 42 minutes ago
Heavy rains are bringing flooding to parts of Michigan, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms make their way across the Midwest

DETROIT (AP) — Heavy rains brought flooding early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest and left nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan.

The storms come as dangerous heat persists in the Northwest, Northeast and the central portions of the country. Heat warnings and heat advisories were in effect for another day Thursday. Local officials opened cooling shelters for residents sweltering in the hot conditions.

Portions of interstates 94 and 696 were closed early Thursday in the Detroit area, along with a stretch of I-696 in Livingston County. The Detroit area has been hit by multiple rounds of flooding this summer.

Michigan utilities that had been working to restore power following earlier outages caused by high winds reported more than 970,000 outages in the state as of late Thursday morning following the overnight storms. Nearly 600,000 of those outages involved DTE Energy customers in southeastern Michigan.

The utility said that wind gusts stronger than 60 mph (96.6 kph) caused extensive tree damage, resulting in more than 3,000 downed power lines.

Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana also have been hit by recent rounds of storms. Utility poles were broken and transformers damaged in the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas of northwestern Indiana following Wednesday storms.

In Wisconsin, residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, and at least two tornadoes touched in the west-central and northeast parts of the state. Authorities in Monroe County, about 100 miles northwest of the state capital of Madison, said a tornado there destroyed a barn and a shooting club. No one was hurt.

A tree was uprooted at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight storms. Thousands of residents in the Chicago suburbs are without power. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)
A tree was uprooted at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight storms. Thousands of residents in the Chicago suburbs are without power. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Paul Valade

Recent heavy rains have closed area roads in Southwest Michigan including Holden Road at Shawnee Road in Bridgman, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Recent heavy rains have closed area roads in Southwest Michigan including Holden Road at Shawnee Road in Bridgman, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: Don Campbell

A ComEd worker tries to restore power at the intersection of Plum Street and Poplar streets in Lake in the Hills, Ill. following overnight storms that left thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)
A ComEd worker tries to restore power at the intersection of Plum Street and Poplar streets in Lake in the Hills, Ill. following overnight storms that left thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Brian Hill

From left, Cynthia Sink, Mariah Sink, Cheri Heward and Jennifer Stelter gather around a camping lantern Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Small Town Grounds in Bridgman, Mich. Much of the downtown Bridgman area remains without power after strong storms moved through Southwest Michigan earlier in the week. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
From left, Cynthia Sink, Mariah Sink, Cheri Heward and Jennifer Stelter gather around a camping lantern Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Small Town Grounds in Bridgman, Mich. Much of the downtown Bridgman area remains without power after strong storms moved through Southwest Michigan earlier in the week. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Recent storms across Michigan have left thousands without power, flooded roads and caused damage, including the facade of the Crimson Cafe in Stevensville, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Recent storms across Michigan have left thousands without power, flooded roads and caused damage, including the facade of the Crimson Cafe in Stevensville, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: Don Campbell

Two trees rest on the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars and leaving thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)
Two trees rest on the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars and leaving thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Paul Valade

