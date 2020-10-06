Floods in France, Italy swept bodies out of cemeteries

He added that about 700 people were staying in hotels or other accommodation sites after being evacuated from their homes.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the area Wednesday, he said.

Corpses unearthed from cemeteries have washed up on the Italian side, a spokeswoman for the Alpes-Maritimes regional administration told The Associated Press. She could not say how many or where they came from, and it was unclear whether the bodies were among the eight reported dead in Italy from the storm. Italian local authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cemetery corpses were in such an advanced state of decomposition that they were clearly distinguishable from recent storm victims, the French spokeswoman said.

Local authorities have said cemeteries in the French towns of Saint-Martin-de-Vesubie and Tende were partially washed out by the floods. Tende Mayor Jean-Pierre Vassallo told Le Parisien newspaper that the village cemetery “was cut in two” and bodies were unearthed.

Forensic police working to identify the dead are among the security forces, firefighters, rescue divers and others helping Tuesday in the continuing search and cleanup effort, according to a spokesman for France’s national gendarme service.

Police are going door-to-door to check on people reported as missing in hamlets where roads, electricity, communications and water supplies were cut off by the storm, the spokesman said.

Neither spokesperson was authorized to be publicly named according to official policy.

In Breil-sur-Roya, the river that runs through the village of 2,000 residents, usually known for trout fishing, has turned during the storm into a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.

Longtime residents describe the damage in biblical terms, saying they’d never seen anything like it.

Some have started to clean up, spending their whole day shoveling mud out of shops and homes while trucks hauled away felled trees to clear streets and roads. Cars coated in caked mud were piled on top of each other.

Some roads were still blocked by debris Tuesday, so helicopters were delivering supplies to stranded populations.

“It’s a catastrophic situation," said Georges Pomarede, a retired police officer clearing out his home in Breil-sur-Roya. "All of that is gone, no more campground, no stadium, no more swimming pool, no more shops, a hotel is gone ... entire houses swallowed by the floods. It’s a phenomenal disaster.”

Sylvie Corbet and Angela Charlton in Paris, and Colleen Barry in Milan, contributed to this report.

A French tricolor flag recovered from the wreckage of a destroyed bridge over the Roya river is laid out to dry in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Cars stacked on top of each other by clean up crews are pictured in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct.5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Residents try to get back into their homes, in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

French Firefighters clear the wreckage from a pizza restaurant in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A resident takes a break from clearing mud from a property, in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A resident walks over a stream wih supplies in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Items recovered from a flooded restaurant are set out on a table in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole