Floods kill 14 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars, as well as a man being rescued from the underpass.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched camp where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.

Turkey's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.

