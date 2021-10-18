Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India

The heavy rainfall resulted from a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala. It was expected to ease Monday, but the Meteorological Department warned that new rain-bearing winds would hit the region starting Wednesday, bringing more precipitation.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted across several northern and eastern Indian states.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian army deployed teams in Kerala to help rescue efforts.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Caption Rescuers try to pull out the body of a victim from beneath the debris of a landslide following heavy rains at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, Sunday, Oct.17, 2021. More than two dozen people have died in the state due to intense rains which have triggered floods and landslides. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Monday, Oct.18, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Credit: R S Iyer Credit: R S Iyer