Floodwaters force WVa students to spend night at high school

All schools in Lincoln County, in the southern part of the state, were dismissed two hours early on Thursday because of high water, which made many roads impassable. Parents who were able to drive to the schools were allowed to pick up their children but some students of Lincoln County High School in the town of Hamlin were forced to stay put.

“At this point, students are resting and tucked in for the night,” the school district said in a notice posted on its Facebook page and website shortly before midnight.