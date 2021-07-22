Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers

Tyler Rogers, who took the loss Tuesday after allowing a game-ending homer to pinch-hitter Will Smith, earned his 11th save by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Jose Alvarez (3-1) worked a scoreless inning for the win.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the ninth.

Los Angeles starter Julio Urías pitched a gem, allowing just three hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Urías gave up Yastrzemski's home run but otherwise silenced the Giants. He was trying to become the first 13-game winner in the majors.

Yastrzemski hit his 16th home run in the first inning and second in two days.

Chris Taylor responded with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the first. Taylor is having a terrific July and has three home runs in his last two games. He’s hit safely in 14 of the last 17 games.

Cody Bellinger made a fantastic sliding catch in center field for the Dodgers to rob Austin Slater of a hit in the third.

AJ Pollock hit an RBI double to the right-field corner off Logan Webb in the fourth to score Bellinger and give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

Webb allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.

HOME RUN CITY

The teams have combined for 37 home runs in nine games at Dodger Stadium this season. They have a combined 14 in the series, tied for the second-most in a four-game series in this rivalry.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts (hip pointer) was not in the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game and could land on the injured list, Roberts said. ... 3B Justin Turner (shoulder) was not in the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch from Alex Wood on Tuesday. Roberts said Turner was going to get the night off anyway. Turner pinch hit in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.78 ERA) gave up five hits and three runs (all solo homers) in five innings in his last start against the Dodgers on June 28.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.37) has been dominant against the Giants this season, going 2-0 with a 0.92 ERA in three starts. He’s 6-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 10 career games versus San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Steven Duggar during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is removed by manager Dave Roberts during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores celebrates his two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco Giants celebrates a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger rounds third base to score on a double by AJ Pollock during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, steals second base past San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock drives in a run with a double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez