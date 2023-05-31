X

Florida art dealer gets 2 years, 3 months in Warhol forgery scheme

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
A South Florida art dealer has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida art dealer was sentenced Tuesday to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Daniel Elie Bouaziz, 69, was sentenced in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to a single count of money laundering, while prosecutors agreed to drop 16 other counts related to fraud and embezzlement. Bouaziz was fined $15,000, and a restitution hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Prosecutors said Bouaziz, the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County, sold counterfeit artworks to a customer in October 2021 including pieces purportedly by Warhol.

Bouaziz told the customer that the pieces, which he was selling for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals and that some were signed by the artist, investigators said.

Officials said the customer gave Bouaziz a $200,000 down payment that was deposited into Bouaziz’s account, and then the comingled funds were wired to other accounts.

Warhol was an American visual artist and filmmaker most associated with the pop art movement of the 1960s.

In Other News
1
Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade...
2
Guilt-ridden man confesses to landlord's killing 15 years later...
3
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in...
4
Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at...
5
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top