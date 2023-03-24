Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

The game was slogging along at Tennessee’s style and pace until the Owls started hitting the 3-pointers they had been missing for much of the first 30 minutes.

Forrest made consecutive 3s to put FAU up 41-39 with 9:49 left, the Owls' first leads since the opening minute.

Forrest capped a personal 8-0 run with driving layup that put the Owls up by four.

Meanwhile, Tennessee couldn’t buy a bucket. The Vols went six minutes during which they scored four points.

Brandon Weatherspoon’s putback off a bad 3-point miss off the side of the backboard made it 51-41 with 6:47 left.

The Vols had one more push left. James swished a 3 with 3:33 left to cut the Owls' lead to 55-50.

The Owls then turned up the defense again, getting a key stop that led to a fast-break layup by Nick Boyd that put FAU up 57-50 with 2:31 left.

The Owls salted it away with free throws from there, as the orange-clad fans emptied out of MSG and the outnumbered FAU fans took over.

When the horn sounded, Boyd and Bryan Greenlee hopped onto the press row table to celebrate.

Instead of going to the locker room, some of the Owls made their way up into the stands to sing “New York, New York” with their fans.

Then the Owls fans serenaded coach Dusty May's wife, Anna, with an “F-A-U!” chant before finally filing out of The Garden.

The Owls have never played Kansas State.

