Florida beats Georgia Tech 3-1 to win 5th NCAA men's golf championship

After losing an early 2-up lead, DuBois won his match on 18 with a par after Howe hit his second shot well left of the green and pitched off the green.

Forrester appeared to be in control of his match, going 2 up after his tee shot on 16 hit the flagstick and dropped to 2 feet for a conceded birdie. Kress stayed alive when Forrester three-putted from 25 feet on 17, then sent the match to extra holes by hitting it to a foot on the long par-4 18th.

After matching pars on No. 10, Kress hit his tee shot on 18 left into the desert and was forced to take a drop. He took a double bogey and Forrester won it with a two-putt bogey.

Lin took advantage of Lamprecht’s wild drives and made the turn 4 up after a birdie on No. 8. A couple of bogeys by Lin allowed Lamprecht to cut the lead to 2 up, but Lin curled in a birdie putt to win the 14th after hitting his tee shot into the left rough.

Lin closed it out by getting up and down for par from a tough spot right of the 15th green after Lamprecht’s three-putt bogey.

Steelman struggled early, but erased a 2-down deficit with pars on Nos. 9 and 11. He then took his first lead of the match with a birdie on No. 12.

Castillo had a chance to win the 15th, but his putt slid by the hole and the fiery senior kicked his ball into the desert. He tied it on 16 when Steelman hit well short of the par-3 and took a bogey.

Steelman hit his tee shot way right into the desert on No. 17 and ended up taking a drop on the 14th tee, leading to a bogey that put Castillo 1 up before the championship was decided ahead of them.

