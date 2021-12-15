Florida district to pay $26 million to shooting victims

Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries. His lawyer split off from the larger case, saying Borges will have a lifetime of expensive medical needs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The estates of the dead will get about $1 million each, and 16 people who were injured will receive from $345,000 to about $777,000. Nineteen others who suffered trauma will receive $22,800. Payouts will be made in three installments.