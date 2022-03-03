Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, governor says

FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: Joe Burbank

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: Joe Burbank

Credit: Joe Burbank

Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she had finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now -– you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” the governor said. “She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

In Other News
1
GM loses bid to skip recall for lights that are too bright
2
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it'
3
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
4
Running backs hoping to change perceptions at NFL combine
5
Members of Congress highlight missing minority women, girls
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top