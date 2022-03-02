Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks

“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.

Brown's father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to "stop bullying kids."

“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right," Brown Sr. told the TV station.

In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor's news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative. Davis praised the students for how they acted.

"It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district," Davis said.

DeSantis' office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor's comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat seeking the nomination to challenge DeSantis in the fall, used an expletive on Twitter to describe how the governor responded to the students.

In a telephone interview, she stood by the use of the curse word.

“I just said something that everybody else is already thinking," Fried said. “It wasn't even about the masks, it was how he talks as a grown man, as the governor of the state of Florida, to kids ... Sometimes you just have to show your raw emotion in reaction to a situation."

Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference after announcing a $20 million dollar program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)