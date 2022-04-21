Florida passes congressional map over Black lawmaker protest

DeSantis argued that the previous map — which kept the districts of Black representatives largely intact — represented racial ” gerrymandering.” He singled out one that spanned northern Florida, saying it violated standards requiring districts to be kept compact.

The governor’s office drew up a map it described as neutral on race and party affiliation, and which it said abided by both the state and federal constitutions. But even supporters have acknowledged that it is likely to draw legal challenges.

The Florida congressional delegation now has 16 Republicans and 11 Democrats, and the state is poised to gain one U.S. House seat based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census. Many political observers have said the DeSantis map could give Republicans a 20-8 advantage, though Florida’s vast number of unaffiliated voters can swing elections. Such an advantage would help DeSantis, should he run and win the White House in 2024.

Of Florida’s 14.3 million registered voters, about 36% are Republicans and 35% Democrats, while the overwhelming majority of the remainder have no party affiliation.

As Thursday’s debate was nearing an end, state Reps. Angie Nixon and Tray McCurdy opened up their suit jackets to display “Stop The Black Attack” T-shirts and shouted the same phrase. They sat on the state seal in front of the House speaker’s rostrum and were soon joined by other supporters, including other Black Democrats.

The protest prompted the Republican-led chamber to call a brief recess during which all Republican lawmakers left the floor and the state Florida Channel temporarily stopped broadcasting.

“This is good trouble! Necessary trouble!” Nixon shouted, echoing a phrase used by the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis.

Republican Rep. Spencer Roach said the protest quashed debate on another bill that could strip Walt Disney World of its ability to self-govern. With the protest continuing, House Speaker Chris Sprowls resumed the session and lawmakers passed the congressional map bill then quickly passed the Disney bill with no debate.

“I have never heard of anything like this happening in the history of Florida,” Roach said. “It was a disruption and it prevented the people’s voice from being heard.”

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston wipes tears from her eyes as she is hugged by Rep. Anika Omphroy, D-Lauderdale Lakes as debate stops for an on-floor protest by Democrats on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The session was halted on the protest. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears Combined Shape Caption Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston wipes tears from her eyes as she is hugged by Rep. Anika Omphroy, D-Lauderdale Lakes as debate stops for an on-floor protest by Democrats on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The session was halted on the protest. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

