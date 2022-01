Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

According to documents, a U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. Shand was driving and court documents allege he was with two Indian nationals.

Around the same time, court documents said five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby. The group, who were also Indian nationals, told officers they’d been walking for more than 11 hours outside in frigid conditions.

A woman stopped breathing several times as she was transported to hospital. Court documents said she will require partial amputation of her hand. A man was also hospitalized for frostbite but was later released.

One of the men in the group was carrying a backpack that had baby supplies in it. Court documents said he told officers it belonged to a family who had become separated from the group overnight.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference in Winnipeg Thursday that once Mounties were notified the family may still be in Manitoba officers immediately began to search the area.

After a difficult search in nearly impassible terrain, she said officers found three bodies together — a man, a woman and a baby — just 10 meters (33 feet) from the border near Emerson, Manitoba. The search continued and a teen boy was found a short distance away. It is believed they died from exposure.

“It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy,” MacLatchy said.

They were wearing winter clothing, she said, but it would not have been enough to save them with the freezing conditions.

“These victims faced not only the cold weather but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness,” MacLatchy added.

Shand was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody. American authorities allege in court documents that Shand has likely been involved in other border crossings, including two recent incidents in December.

Officials in both countries said it is more common to see crossings north from the U.S. into Canada. Border crossings into Canada on foot increased in 2016 following the election of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

That December, two men lost their fingers to severe frostbite after getting caught in a blizzard while walking from the U.S. into Manitoba. A few months later, a woman died of hypothermia near the border on the American side.

In 2019, a pregnant woman who walked across the border was rescued after she became trapped in a snowbank and went into labor.

Emerson-Franklin Reeve Dave Carlson said illegal crossings there have dropped significantly in recent years. He was surprised to learn of the four deaths.

“If you look at the political climate on both sides of the border, it’s just mind-boggling to me that anyone had that sense of desperation to try and cross in extreme conditions.”

Deputy Patrick Klegstad with the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said his department is supporting the American side of the investigation. Its officers patrol the “desolate” open fields near the border every day, he said, and the area where people crossed is treacherous, especially in the cold.

“Why they picked that spot to travel would be the million-dollar question.”

Klegstad, echoing Canadian officials, said it’s uncommon to have people make the harrowing journey from Canada into the U.S.

“It’s not very often we do have southbounders.”

Caption Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Dave Carlson, the reeve of Emerson-Franklin, speaks to media in his office in Emerson, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption A border marker, between the United States and Canada, is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Road signage is posted just outside of Emerson, Manitoba on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy holds a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022. Mounties in Manitoba say they have found the bodies of four people — including an infant and a teen — near the United States border. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Kelly Geraldine Malone